Watch: Kangana Ranaut gives a tour of her new Manali villa

Kangana is currently prepping for 'Emergency'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 01:24 PM IST
article-image

Kangana Ranaut shared a beautiful video from her new villa in Manali. The actress has designed the house herself.

She gave her fans a tour of her new abode. "Preserving, restoring and reviving…. Gifts that our ancestors gave us over thousands of years, just in one generation we can’t loose them …..Especially that generation can’t be us … what say !!!" she wrote.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Kangana, who was last seen in 'Dhaakad' is currently busy with 'Emergency', which would see her playing Indira Gandhi. The actor will also be directing the film.

She will also be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Apart from it, Kangana is also producing 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

article-image

