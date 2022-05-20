Watch: Kangana Ranaut buys a swanky new car worth Rs 3.5 crore as 'Dhaakad' hits the screens

Ahead of her film ‘Dhaakad’ release, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shelled out a whopping amount on her new car.

As per reports, the ‘Queen’ actor purchased a black Mercedes Maybach S680 which costs around Rs 3.5 crore.

Watch the video below:

Last night, the makers of 'Dhaakad' held a special screening for family and friends from the indsutry.

On Wednesday, the film's title song 'Tu Hai Dhaakad' was released here amid much fanfare. The song was played on a floating LED screen on the banks of the river Ganga.

The film's title song has been set to the tune by veteran advertising and film composer Dhruv Ghanekar. It is penned by actor and writer Ishitta Arun and performed by the jazz artiste Vasundhara Vee.

Evoking the image of an Indian Black Widow, the fiery and enigmatic Agent Agni is set to enthrall the audiences.

Kangana claimed: "This movie has the longest fight sequence in Hindi cinema, approximately 14 minutes."

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

It also features Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles, and will hit the screens on May 20.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:19 AM IST