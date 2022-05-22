Watch 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu, Anil Kapoor's film is about love, drama and a grand family reunion

The much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' was officially shared by the makers on Sunday.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer is filled with love and laughter, colour and drama.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a story set in the heart of Patiala. It’s about family and its values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations.

Check out the trailer here:

A few days ago, makers of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' had introduced the members of the film with a bunch of videos. While Varun essays the role of Kuku, who is ‘dil se ameer’, Kiara will be seen as Naina in the film.

Anil has been introduced as Bhim and Neetu will be seen as Geeta.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a comedy-drama, which is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on June 24.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 03:20 PM IST