Watch: Jay Bhanushali has a fan moment as he dances to 'Ghagra' with Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit has charmed generations of Indians with her talent, beauty, grace and charm. So it comes as no surprise that actor Jay Bhanushali couldn't contain his excitement when he got a chance to perform with Madhuri, the ultimate dancing queen, for the first time at an event.

Jay Bhanushali, an ace host who has swooned the fans with his charm, was seen sharing a fun banter with Madhuri on stage while the stars were at an event. Jay had his ultimate fan boy moment and was seen grooving on Madhuri's famous 'Ghagra' song from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', leaving no stone unturned to woo their fans.

The duo was seen having a gala time while shaking a leg on the song.

On the work front, Jay is currently seen as the host on 'DID Li'l Masters 5' and has a number of other projects in the pipeline.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 05:25 PM IST