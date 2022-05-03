Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez shares a fun BTS video with Badshah

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah have given some of the most trending music videos of all time that. Their songs are always up on the charts and that is the reason they have been approached by some of the big brands of the town.

Yesterday, the actress along with Badshah launched their song and for the same, she took to her social media and shared a BTS video in which she was seen announcing the music video with the star and it seems super fun.

Check out the video here:

Apart from this music video, Jacqueline recently celebrated the first anniversary of her Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation which shared stories of kindness amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is looking forward to the release of the film 'Ram Setu' in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Vikrant Rona while she also has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 04:00 PM IST