Watch 'Ishq Nahi Karte' Teaser: Emraan Hashmi, Sahher Bambba's chemistry is a must-watch

While fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of Emraan Hashmi’s song ‘Ishq Nahi Karte', the makers have announced the release date of the track with a teaser of the song.

The music video also stars Sahher Bambba.

Taking to his social media, Emraan Hashmi posted about his excitement to release the song on his birthday for his fans.

Loading View on Instagram

The teaser depicts Emraan and Sahher's intense emotions. B Praak's voice has a heartfelt quality to it that will leave a lasting effect on music lovers.

Earlier, Emraan had said, "I’m very excited for this one and the fans' response brought so much positivity for me. I can’t wait to give this as my birthday gift to my fans.”

Produced by Raj Jaiswal under his music label DRJ Records, the song’s lyrics are penned by Jaani and B Praak has lent his voice. The song is composed by Jaani and B Praak.

'Ishq Nahi Karte' is shot by B2gether Pros in UAE. The project has been conceived and marketed by Vivek Tulli, Vice President of PDL and Nitin Gupta, Vice President of Mirchi.

The video is set to release on March 24, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:17 PM IST