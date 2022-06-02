e-Paper Get App

Watch: Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina to make Bollywood debut with 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

The film will also star Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
The latest entrant in the B-town, young and talented Pashmina Roshan, marks her beginning in the entertainment industry with the second installment of Shahid Kapoor's debut film 'Ishq Vishk' franchise.

After years of anticipation, Pashmina is finally setting foot in Bollywood with the official sequel of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao-starrer 'Ishq Vishk', releasing three decades after the first film.

Drawing on the nostalgia of the classic hit, the makers revealed the announcement video offering an insight into the upcoming film, featuring Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

While the other three actors have showcased glimpses of their work earlier, Pashmina is the ultimate debutante marking her absolute first steps in the entertainment world.

Excited about her debut, Pashmina shared on her social media saying, "It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen. When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on."

Revamped to fit the contemporary timeline, the story offers a modern and relatable take on relationships in millennials and Gen-Z generation.

