Watch: Hrithik Roshan spotted at Mumbai airport as he jets off with son Hrehaan, fans ask 'Why so handsome'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he jetted off with his son Hrehaan.

The pictures and videos of the ‘Greek God’ surfaced online, which led to fans swooning over his age-defying looks.

Check out the comments below.

Advertisement

On personal front, Hrithik is currently dating actress and singer Saba Azad.

Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumours when they were spotted walking out of a Mumbai restaurant holding hands. Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. They parted ways in 2014.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in 'War' in 2019. He will next be seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, and 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Hrithik and Saif are acting together in a film after 20 years, their last joint appearance being in 'Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum' (2002). This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

A cult film in its own right, 'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal' and tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

On the other hand, ‘Fighter’ has locked September 28, 2023 as the release date. Actor Anil Kapoor, who is also a part of the film. 'Fighter' is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The duo had previously worked together for 'Bang Bang' and 'War.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:32 AM IST