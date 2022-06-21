e-Paper Get App

Watch: Hrithik Roshan plays piano, sings his favourite song 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' on World Music Day

The actor has always impressed the masses with his versatility

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 02:49 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan is not only blessed with brilliant acting and electrifying dance skills but also a musical voice. The actor has always impressed the masses with his versatility, and this time he has brought a perfect treat to his fans with his musical offering.

On the occasion of World Music Day, the actor took to his social media account and shared a video in which he is heard singing his favorite song 'Tere Jesa Yaar Kahan'.

He captioned his post, "मेरा पसंदीदा गाना😄"

Netizens and his fans went crazy after Hrithik shared the video. It may be mentioned that the actor had also given his voice to some songs like 'Kites in the sky' (Kites), 'Senorita' (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) and 'What a wonderful world' (Guzaarish).

The star recently took to social media and announced the wrap of one of the biggest project 'Vikram Vedha'. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

