Watch: Gurmeet Choudhary climbs a rope, follows Calisthenics regime as he prepares for his upcoming project

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is a name synonymous with all things entertainment and fitness. The 'Khamoshiyan' actor has time and again proven that he is a fitness buff.

His fitness videos always go viral on social media and motivate the youth to work out like him. The desi munda generally works out in the gym using weights and machines, however this time round, it's different.

The actor is seen prepping using zero weights and machines, via only the calisthenics regime. That's not all, the actor was also seen climbing a rope which surely is not easy as it looks.

Word on the block is that Gurmeet has been prepping day and night for a special role in an upcoming project. A source close to the handsome actor said he is working on strengthening his core and building muscle purely for a role in a project that asks for it.

