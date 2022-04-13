Watch: Groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu and sister Riddhima spotted outside RK House amid pre-wedding festivities

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot this week in the presence of their family and friends. According to media reports, the pre-wedding festivities have begun and several family members arrived at RK House on Wednesday afternoon for Puja.

Groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were spotted by shutterbugs.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima were all smiles as she waved at the paps. Riddhima's daughter Samaira and husband Bharat were also seen with them in the car.

Take a look at the photos and videos here:

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:44 PM IST