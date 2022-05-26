e-Paper Get App

Watch: From favourite TV show to craziest fan encounter, Akshay Kumar reveals the person that he is off-screen

Akshay completed 30 years in the film industry with the 'Prithviraj' shoot

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
article-image

Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar, one of the all-time biggest superstars of our country, is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle.

Akshay completed 30 years in the film industry with the 'Prithviraj' shoot and he answers 30 questions that gives us a sneak peek into the person that he is off-screen.


In the video, Akshay speaks about 'Prithviraj' and also reveals many unknown things about his life, including the fact that he is his father, Hari Om Bhatia’s biggest fan, his craziest fan experience and that if he had a superpower, he would want to cure cancer.

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'. The film will see the launch of the ethereally gorgeous debutant Manushi Chhillar, who plays Prithviraj’s beloved, Princess Sanyogita. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Read Also
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to watch Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' at special screening
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodWatch: From favourite TV show to craziest fan encounter, Akshay Kumar reveals the person that he is off-screen

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: RJD's Dr Misa Bharti and Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad to be party's candidates for Rajya Sabha

Bihar: RJD's Dr Misa Bharti and Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad to be party's candidates for Rajya Sabha

Gurugram: Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Sector 17-18, no casualties reported

Gurugram: Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Sector 17-18, no casualties reported

After 2014, India is witnessing political willpower and reforms: PM Narendra Modi ahead of his...

After 2014, India is witnessing political willpower and reforms: PM Narendra Modi ahead of his...

China FM Wang Yi begins trip to Solomon Islands, as Pacific rivalry heats up

China FM Wang Yi begins trip to Solomon Islands, as Pacific rivalry heats up

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks