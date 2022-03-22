Watch: Female fans run behind Kartik Aaryan with roses at Mumbai airport - here's what happened next

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has managed to make a place for himself in the film industry in just a few years, enjoys a crazy fan following.

Recently, two die-hard female fans of the actor were waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor at Mumbai airport and as soon as Kartik arrived, they chased after him with red roses.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, two girls can be seen running behind the actor with a bouquet of roses. One of them then offers a rose to Kartik and says, "This is for you. Thank you for being so precious."

A paparazzo can be heard saying, "Achhe se ghutne pe baith ke propose karo." One of the girls then says, "Mera birthday hai," and offers Kartik the bouquet, which he refuses to take. Kartik wishes the birthday girl and leaves with two roses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the action-packed family musical film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in the lead. It will release on November 4, 2022.

He will also be seen in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani and Tabu and in 'Freddy' with Alaya F.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:49 PM IST