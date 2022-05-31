Watch: Female fan runs towards Ranbir Kapoor with a rose at Vizag airport - here's what happened next

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is in Vizag with filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamouli for the promotions of his much-awaited film 'Brahmastra'.

Several pictures and videos of the actor at the airport have gone viral on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, security personnel at the airport can be seen stopping a female fan of Ranbir who tried to greet him and give him a rose.

However, as soon as Ranbir spotted her, he took the rose and thanked her. Fans also showered flower petals on the actor.

Check out the video here:

Earlier today, the trio received a grand welcome in Vizag from their fans, who went out of their way for their favourite celebs. They even put mammoth garlands around Ranbir and SS Rajamouli with the help of cranes.

Ranbir looked handsome as ever in a white kurta as he waved at the fans gathered at the venue.

Newlyweds Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9 and is the first installment of the planned trilogy.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.