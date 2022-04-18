Watch: Fans go berserk as Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' teaser plays along with 'KGF: Chapter 2'

From the moment the teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s 'Dhaakad' dropped, the internet can’t stop talking about her multiple looks and the high-octane action sequences.

The anticipation to see the actress in the many different looks showcasing her as the brunette, the red-head, the geek, the blonde and the braided look amongst others has gone through the roof. While the teaser just shows glimpses of what’s in store, the trailer and the film will eventually bare it all for the inquisitive viewers.

As the film’s teaser released in theatres along with 'KGF Chapter 2', fans were in full-blown frenzy to see Kangana slaying and how!

Twitter and Instagram were abuzz with people commenting on how the actress has transformed herself to look the part of Agent Agni in 'Dhaakad'. The actress channels her inner warrior in the film’s teaser and breaks bones and boundaries by packing a punch in every frame of the teaser.

Kangana has always been a forerunner when it comes to doing challenging roles by a female actor on the big screen. With 'Dhaakad', the actress is scaling new heights and is all set to give her fans a taste of how a female spy operates. Her eyes and her demeanour showcase what ‘Dhaakad’ or fearless stands for.

'Dhaakad' is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, the film is slated to release on May 20, 2022.

