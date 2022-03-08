Watch: Elli AvrRam makes her singing debut with Avina Shah's 'Kudi Main Mean'

Versatile actress Elli AvrRam and Avina Shah's 'Kudi Main Mean' was officially released on Tuesday.

The uptempo song marks a unique collaboration between musician Avina Shah and Elli AvrRam as the two give music aficionados another reason to celebrate this Women’s Day.

When two independent, headstrong women who believe in their dreams come together, there is bound to be fireworks and that's exactly what audiences can expect with 'Kudi Main Mean', which is symbolic of self-love, self-worth and a fierce attitude.

‘Kudi Main Mean’ was conceptualised during the lockdown of the first wave of the pandemic with both Elli and Avina waiting for the right time to release it. Since the song celebrates a woman in all her glory, Women’s Day made for the perfect occasion to launch the song.

While Elli is known for her breakthrough dance skills, she surprises us with another hidden talent as she goes behind the microphone for ‘Kudi Main Mean’ looking glamorous with grunge, street looks and corn rows. Quite reminiscent of her look in the breakthrough role she played in Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Pattani starrer ‘Malang’.

The actor-singer has donned many hats for ‘Kudi Main Mean’ and apart from penning her lyrics and choreographing her moves, she has also styled her looks in the song. This comes as no surprise since Elli is known to embrace reinventive, experimental and edgy fashion looks through the course of her career.

Says Elli AvrRam, "This is something I really wanted to do for a very long time and Avina pushed me to express this side of mine. As a creative artist, I enjoy dancing, singing, performing and getting in deep into the entire process of bringing a work of art together. ‘Kudi Main Mean’ is about being a strong badass woman and embracing the Queen in you and we are so happy to be releasing it on Women’s Day."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 07:58 PM IST