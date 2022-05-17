Watch: Doting wife Katrina Kaif sings happy birthday to Vicky Kaushal; his reaction is priceless

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday in New York on Monday. It was also his first birthday with Katrina Kaif by his side as his wife.

The actor took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to thank his near and dear ones as well as his fans for making his birthday special.

He also shared a video in which wifey Katrina can be seen sitting next to him and singing happy birthday as he blows out the candles and cuts the cake. Vicky can also be seen swaying in joy and clapping as his friends sing the birthday song for him.

In another photo, he can be seen chilling on a hammock and flashing his smile at the camera.

"Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!" he captioned the post.

On Monday, Katrina had shared some loved up pictures with the birthday boy and had also penned the most adorable caption for him. "My ❤ Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER," she wrote.

Vicky and Katrina never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. They exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting movie lineup. Vicky Kaushal will star in 'Govinda Nam Mera' with Bhumi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will also appear in 'Sam Bahadur'.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:03 PM IST