Watch 'Dhaakad' Trailer: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission to bust a major racket in this Razneesh Ghai directorial

The much-awaited trailer of 'Dhaakad' was officially launched by the makers on Friday.

The makers planned an event that mirrored the scale of the movie. The event saw lead actor Kangana Ranaut’s entry in a chopper at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Grounds after which the actress drove straight to PVR Icon, Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel.

The trailer only ups the ante and the audience can expect a homegrown action flick that matches the standards set by international movies. While Kangana’s performance anchors the film, its strong ensemble, comprising Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee among others, makes the film soar to greater heights.

The intriguing trailer features Kangana as a badass spy, acing her action skills while combating enemies. The actress dons different avatars as she goes about busting a major racket and kicking up a storm. The sheer scale of the movie is demonstrated with high-octane action sequences.

Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist and he has ensured that his look is on point. The actor also trained hard for the action sequences for months to make them look authentic. That’s not all, the duels between Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal have been specially designed to amp up the adrenaline of the viewers. Their clash is something to be savoured on the big screen.

Kangana said, “It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be part of movies that change the norm. Dhaakad is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni who stops at nothing. Dhaakad is a genre defining film and we’ve worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power.”

Director Razneesh Ghai said, “Dhaakad being my first film will always be close to my heart. Kangana is the new brooding action hero. Her understanding of a screenplay is simply outstanding. She has aced all the intricately choreographed action sequences with perfection. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her and watch her effortlessly pull off this demanding role. She is an acting powerhouse. Arjun, my brother, has brought his invaluable experience to Rudhraveer’s role. His character, vibrates with an infectious energy that only an actor of his calibre could have brought to the table. He has also pushed the bar with his looks and style for Dhaakad which will catch everyone's attention. Divya’s commanding performance is remarkable. She gets into the skin of the character and has nailed every detail of it - the accent, the lingo, the body language to really transform herself. She is an absolute blast in this movie.”

Producer Deepak Mukut added, “Dhaakad is a labour of love. The subject of the film is very close to my heart and I wanted to ensure that the action thriller has an important message at its core. With Kangana Ranaut fronting our film, and Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta providing some impeccable performances, we are excited for the audience to view this action bonanza when it hits the theatres. The audience is in for a treat with Dhaakad and we are sure that the film will set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.”

Producer Sohel Maklai said, “We are proud to have made a film like Dhaakad which is a bona fide action entertainer. The film has been mounted on a large scale as the script demanded this treatment. Kangana Ranaut has surpassed our expectations and has performed exceptionally well as Agent Agni who is on a mission. Indian cinema has not seen action sequences which have been created for this film. We are very happy with the end product and can’t wait for the audience to watch the film.”

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on May 20, 2022.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 06:07 PM IST