Watch: ‘Desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in a black saree to host pre-Oscars event

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas set temperatures soaring as she exuded ‘Desi girl’ vibes to host the pre-Oscars event celebrating South Asian excellence.

In viral pictures and videos shared online, the former Miss World can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in a black saree.

Priyanka will join her peers from the entertainment industry which include Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly.

Apart from the prestigious award ceremony, the 94th annual Academy Awards has a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut are sponsoring this gathering, to toast South Asian excellence on film.

Honorary guests include Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel, Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei, and Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava.

This year's Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony will be held on March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC at 8 pm ET.

The 'Fashion' actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaara’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:56 AM IST