Watch: Deepika Padukone performs Ghoomar with Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia at Cannes 2022

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently making everyone proud at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She has also been treating her fans and followers with her stunning pictures from the film festivals.

Several videos and photos of the actress from Cannes have been doing the roundss on social media.

In the latest video, Deepika can be seen performing Ghoomar along with other Indian actresses including Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The video was shared on Twitter by ANI. In the video, singer Mame Khan sings the songs and the actresses can be seen gracefully performing Ghoomar.

#WATCH | Folk singer Mame Khan sings during the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th #CannesFilmFestival. Actors Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde dance as he sings. pic.twitter.com/gYSzIrkftn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

On Wednesday, Deepika said she is grateful to be serving on the Cannes Film Festival jury panel but hopes for a time when India will be as prestigious a cinema centre as the city located on the French Riviera.

The actor is a part of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury at the gala that opened May 17.

The India Pavilion was inaugurated on Wednesday at Cannes Film Market by Minister for I&B Minister Anurag Thakur in the presence of music maestro A R Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela and folk singer Mame Khan among others.

India, also the country of honour at the 2022 Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market), marks her 75th year as an independent nation.

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 28.

