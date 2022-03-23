Watch 'Dasvi' Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur present a social comedy around education and politics

The makers of the much-anticipated film 'Dasvi', starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, launched the trailer on Wednesday.

The social comedy tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an anpadh, corrupt and 'dil se desi' politician who finds a new challenge in prison: education. Now, passing dasvi kaksha (class 10) is what he aims for. With a quirky wife by his side and a rough-tough jailor on his trail, what happens to this politico forms the crux of the plot.

The trailer sees Abhishek having a blast in his raw and rustic Jaat avatar. Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing in the role of a fearless IPS officer, while Nimrat Kaur is a delightful surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her politician hubby’s beloved chair.

Talking about the trailer, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “The trailer is a sneak peek into the lovely world of 'Dasvi'. It is an attempt at providing a wholesome family watch that entertains and enlightens."

On the performances of his lead stars, Dinesh adds, “Abhishek, Yami and Nimrat have knocked it out of the park. Audiences will fall in love with all three of them by the end.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ Yami Gautam is learning Haryanvi for new film 'Dasvi'

Director Tushar Jalota echoes similar thoughts, as he says, “Ever since we conceived 'Dasvi', it was clear we have a unique film in hand, one that tickles people’s funny bones and makes them realise there is magic in knowledge. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this special tale."

Featuring many impactful dialogues as well as a cool music album, the trailer perfectly captures the vibe of the film.

'Dasvi' is set to release on Netflix on April 7.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:17 AM IST