Watch: Chitrangda Singh gives an ode to Sridevi, enacts her dialogue from 'Judaai'

Chitrangda Singh keeps sharing glimpses of her life with her fans through her social media handle. She recently took to her Instagram to pay a tribute to the legendary actress Sridevi.

In the video that she shared, she was seen enacting Sridevi's dialogue from the movie 'Judaai'.

"Some love for #bollywoodmasala & The legend #srideviji," she captioned the video.

Fans appreciated her reel and flooded her comment section with love and praises.

On the work front, Chitrangda was recently seen in 'Bob Biswas' opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She received rave reviews for her performance as Mary Biswas in the movie.

The film was a spin-off of the 2012 movie 'Kahani'. It also marked the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of 'Kahani' director Sujoy Ghosh.

She will be next seen in the much-awaited upcoming multi-starrer 'Gaslight'.

In 'Gaslight', Chitrangda Singh will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

Directed by Pawan Kriplani and produced by Ramesh Taurani, the movie is touted to be a thriller.

Over the years, Chitrangada has worked in films like 'Desi Boyz', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3', and 'Baazaar' to name a few.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:25 PM IST