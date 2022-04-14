e-Paper Get App
Watch: Bride-to-be Alia's dad Mahesh Bhatt goes for morning walk before daughter's wedding with Ranbir

IANS | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Ahead of his youngest daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was spotted taking a morning walk outside his residence in Juhu on Thursday.

Mahesh was spotted by shutterbugs dressed in his signature all black outfit. He wore a black T-shirt paired with black pants and slippers as he took his morning stroll.

Before going back into his house, Mahesh waved at the photographer.

Alia, who is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, is all set to marry her longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday afternoon. The two first met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018.

It was in 2020, Ranbir in an interview confirmed about their relationship. The mehendi ceremony of the two actors took place on Wednesday.

Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aadar Jain and Ayan Mukerji, among many others, were seen attending the celebration.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:42 PM IST