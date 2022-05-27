Watch: Birthday boy AbRam's video will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan's hair flip scene in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam is celebrating his 9th birthday on Friday (May 27).

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable clip of the birthday boy. In the video, AbRam can be seen on the beach. He can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt and light blue and red shorts.

"Happy birthday," Gauri wrote along with the video.

The little boy can be seen flipping his hair in the video and we can't stop gushing over his cuteness.

The video is also quite similar to his dad, Shah Rukh's scene from one of his iconic movies 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. In the scene, SRK flips his hair after a basketball match with Kajol.

Check out the video here:

Take a look at the movie scene here:

Moments after she shared the post, several celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan among others wished AbRam in the comments section.

AbRam often makes headlines for his adorable pictures and videos with his family. Not just that, he is also quite talented for his age. Apart from taking part in extracurricular activities in school, he also trains in Taekwondo and loves sports.

Shah Rukh and Gauri often share AbRam's achievements on social media and shower praises on him, expressing how overwhelmed they're.