Watch 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Title Track: Kartik Aaryan recreates Akshay Kumar's 'Hare Ram' hookstep

After the success of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer, the makers have now unveiled the much-awaited title track of the film.

Featuring actor Kartik Aaryan looking dapper in black, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' track is all set to become the party anthem for music lovers. The makers embarked on a multi-city promotional activity for the title track with Kartik visiting major potential markets of the country.

The track will indeed linger on the listeners' mind and will make them groove to its beat. The new rendition is crooned by Neeraj Shridhar, music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, new antara lyrics penned by Mandy Gill (Jam8) and new antara melody composed by Pritam.

Loaded with horror, humour, and talented star cast, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is touted to be one of the biggest entertainers this summer. It also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, and brings back Rajpal Yadav's character from the original film.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is helmed by Anees Bazmee, who had also directed the original version.

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th May 2022.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:41 AM IST