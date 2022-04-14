Watch 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Teaser: Kartik Aaryan's film is loaded with humour and horror

The teaser of the highly anticipated mass entertainer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa2’ is out. The movie promises a high dose of entertainment for the audiences this summer.

A tale loaded with humour and horror is set to unload in cinemas. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel of the comic supernatural thriller drama of the same name. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th May 2022.

