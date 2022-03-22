Watch 'Attack - Part 1' Trailer 2: 'Super soldier' John Abraham is out to save people against terrorism

The unique action entertainer 'Attack', starring John Abraham, is all set to release in cinemas on April 1, 2022. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, the film's first part is set to pack a punch this summer.

The trailer gives a glimpse of John as a 'super soldier'. 'Attack' is a combination of sci-fi angle, high octane action, and drama.

The narrative introduces an earthbound super soldier played by John Abraham with ordinary human abilities who becomes a super soldier who can operate beyond normal human limits.

The film is about the story of an Army soldier who realises his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India’s first super-soldier and to stop the rampant terror attacks.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The film also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.

'Attack' is being produced by John's JA Entertainment Film and is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

