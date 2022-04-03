Watch: Arjun Kapoor spotted at girlfriend Malaika Arora's house hours after actress gets discharged from hospital

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was on Sunday snapped outside the residence of his girlfriend Malaika Arora, who met with an accident on Saturday.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on social media, Arjun can be seen leaving Malaika's house and stepping inside his car.

The diva was dischraged from the hospital earlier today. According to media reports, Malaika has been advised to rest at her home. She was accompanied by sister Amrita Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor when she returned home.

The incident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She was then rushed to the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.

According to doctors, the actress suffered some minor injuries and she was asked to remain in the hospital overnight for observation.

No official statement has been issued by Malaika's family members or her team yet.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years now. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They have a son named Arhaan. However, due to increasing bitterness between them and non-cordial relationship, they pulled the plug on their marriage in 2017.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 02:35 PM IST