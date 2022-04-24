Watch: Arjun Kapoor reveals Varun Dhawan is a 'fortune-teller' in hilarious post

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is also known for his sense of humour in Bollywood, uploaded a hilarious post on social media on Varun Dhawan’s birthday on Sunday (April 24).

In the post, he talked about Varun’s alter-ego and called him ‘Guruji Varun.’

In the throwback video from 2015, Varun is seen predicting that Arjun will be a ladykiller one day and as luck would have it, Arjun is currently shooting for Ajay Bahl’s film 'The Ladykiller' in Manali with Bhumi Pednekar.

Arjun wrote, “Yeh Aadmi purush hi nahi maha purush hai... not a lot of u know this but Varun Dhawan has been side-hustling as a fortune-teller for the industry a while now. So, on his birthday today, it is my pleasure to reveal his alter ego, Guruji Varun.”

He added, “You are the astrologer I need in my life Guruji You predicted me being a #Ladykiller in 2015!!! Now, everyone can see your skill and give you credit, exactly what you expect from everyone all time time, anyway. Happy Birthday! @varundvn aka Guruji."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Apart from this, he also has ‘Kuttey’ co-starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, and Radhika Madan.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:28 PM IST