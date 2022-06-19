e-Paper Get App

Watch: Anushka Sharma cycles in orange swimsuit with baby Vamika

Anushka and Virat Kohli, along with their daughter Vamika, had recently gone on a vacation to Maldives.

Sunday, June 19, 2022
Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma reminisced her 'best memories' during her trip to an undisclosed beach by sharing a cute cycling video on her social media.

Taking to Instagram the 'Pari' actor captioned, "Best memories with my beloved two, pedal me back!"

In the short video clip, Anushka could be seen pedalling a bicycle across several locations in the beautiful destination. She wore an orange swimsuit, pairing it with a hat, a broad smile on her face. However, as the video runs its course, Anushka happened to 'pedal' in various parts of the region as the landscape changed from blue waters to lush greenery.

The actor along with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika went on a short vacation to an undisclosed destination. Anushka gave a glimpse of the location to her fans by sharing some picturesque photos of the scenic place. She even posted a string of images of herself, having a gala time with her family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2019 with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Zero'. Now the actor is gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic 'Chakda Express' based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

