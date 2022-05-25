Watch: Anupam Kher marks 38 years in cinema, shares video montage of his ‘great journey’

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is one of the sought after actors in the industry. Over the years, Kher has managed to add some incredible performances to his filmographic resume. From playing Dharamvir Malhotra in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to essaying the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit in ‘The Kashmir Files’, he has proved his acting mettle in each of his films and has come a long way in the industry.

As Anupam Kher completed 38 years in the entertainment industry on May 25, the actor took to his social media space and shared a special video montage of his 'great journey’ in the showbiz. The actor gave fans a sneak peek into all his characters to date.

Kher took a trip down memory lane and reminisced his Bollywood journey. He shared a video on Instagram that had all the memorable characters that he has played on the screen to date. Sharing the clip, the ‘Uunchai’ actor penned a heartwarming caption and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for the love and blessings.

He wrote "From SAARANSH to THE KASHMIR FILES: I complete 38years in the world of entertainment today. It was on the 25th of May, 1984 my first film #Saaransh was released. Since then I have done more than 520 projects. It has been a great journey so far. Thanks to God, my country India, my family, friends, all the producers, directors, technicians and above all the audiences for their love and blessings. Please keep me in your prayers ALWAYS. On Namah Shivaye! 38 Anupam Years #Saaransh ToTheKashmirFiles #MaheshBhatt #Blessed"

Meanwhile on work front, Anupam will next be seen in 'Uunchai' with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:54 AM IST