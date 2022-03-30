Watch: Anil Kapoor plays badminton with Ishaan Khatter, stuns fans with his infectious energy and spirit

Trust energiser Anil Kapoor to help you cope with mundane week blues with his inspirational self.

Rightly hailed as a timeless star, the actor has again stunned us with his infectious energy and spirit. Well, here's how.

Anil Kapoor, who is looking forward to an exciting line-up ahead, took his social media handle and shared a glimpse of his brisk badminton session with Ishaan Khatter.

The video of the OG star with the new-age actor is sparking the internet, and rightly so.

The two are famous for their on-screen father-son chemistry in an advertisement.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has recently wrapped a schedule in Shimla for an under-the-wrap project. The actor also has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor, 'Thar' with Harshvardhan Kapoor, 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor, and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on the horizon.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 01:33 PM IST