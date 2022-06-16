Watch: Anil Kapoor breaks down remembering his mother during 'JugJugg Jeeyo' promotions

Anil Kapoor, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo', had an emotional moment recently as he recalled his time with his mother.

The actor appeared on the singing reality show 'Superstar Singer' season 2 to promote his film, along with his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. In a promo shared by the makers, Anil can be seen mesmerised as a contestant crooned 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' from 'Hum Kisise Kam Naheen'. The contestant was later joined by his mother on stage.

Seeing their bond, an emotional Anil shared how his mother stitched clothes for him on their sewing machine.

"Looking at Mani and his mother, I am reminded of my childhood. I remember we had a sewing machine, which could be operated using both hands and feet. My mother stitched clothes for me using that, and today, I am here in front of you all. You too will soar to great heights one day," he said through his tears.

Varun and Kiara can be seen hugging Anil at the end of the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is all set to star opposite Neetu Kapoor in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. The couple will be seen playing parents to Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, while Kiara will essay the role of Varun's wife.

The family drama has been helmed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

The film is set to hit the silver screens on June 24.