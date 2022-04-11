Watch: Ananya Panday dubs for 'Liger', gives a glimpse of her look in the film

Ananya Panday is one of Bollywood's youngest and busiest stars with shoots and preps in full swing. She is also the youngest to bag a Pan-India film for which she is currently dubbing.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Ananya left her fans super excited with a glimpse of her look from 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda.

She can be seen dressed in a red off shoulder top and silver hoops in the glimpse from the film as she is all set to dub for the highly anticipated film. She wrote, "Time to dub 🦁🔀🐯 #Liger."

The video was also shared by several fan pages on social media platforms.

The audience is super pumped for the interesting new pairing of Ananya with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda and to see boxing legend Mike Tyson in the film with the Indian stars.

On the other hand, Ananya is also prepping and doing workshops for her Excel Entertainment film, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

