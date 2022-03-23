Watch: Alia Bhatt screams 'RRR' while shooting for 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi; video goes viral

Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi to complete the final schedule of their most-awaited film 'Brahmastra'.

Several pictures and videos of the couple from the shooting location have surfaced online. However, one video caught the attention of fans in which the actress can be seen doing an impromptu promotion of her film 'RRR'.

In the video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen on a boat as they are surrounded by the crew. They can be seen waving at their fans and as soon as one of the fans yells RRR, Alia too screamed RRR along with the fans.

The video was first shared by a fan page on Twitter. Check it out here:

According to other photos doing the rounds on the internet, Alia and Ranbir can be seen shooting at one of the ghats in Varanasi with director Ayan Mukerji.

The viral videos and images feature Alia and Ranbir sporting yellow and orange-colored outfits respectively.

Directed by Ayan, 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for the last seven years. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 05:06 PM IST