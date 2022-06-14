Watch: Alia Bhatt says she's nervous ahead of 'Brahmastra' trailer launch: 'Ek hafte se soyi nahi hu theek se'

The much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' is all set to release on Wednesday (June 15). Alia, who is currently in London for the shoot of her Hollywood debut, said she is super nervous ahead of the trailer launch.

In a video, shared on the official Instagram account of the film, Alia said, "Gentle but a forceful reminder that Brahmastra's trailer is releasing tomorrow. That is the 15th of June in the morning. It is a very big deal. Very big moment for all of us. We are very excited. Main ek hafte se nahi soyi hu theek se because I have been so nervous. I have seen the trailer 25-30 times. It is a very big moment for me in a big way because it is not just a film. I have said this time and again that the kind of effort energy love attention focus has gone into the film is kind of out of the world."

Alia added, "Over the years, people have been asking me what’s happening with Brahmastra, when is it releasing, what is happening etc etc, and I have just kept my head down and kept quiet because I was like I know my best friend, who is my wonder boy, Ayan has a certain vision with this film and it takes time to make. Hopefully, when it is going to come out to the world, you all will love it and enjoy it."

On the other hand, Ranbir also expressed excitement for the trailer. In another video shared by the makers, Ranbir said that he's dying inside because tomorrow is a big day for him. He further quipped that the team of 'Brahmastra' has given their 'blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver and kidney' to make the film.

Take a look at his video here:

A few days ago, the makers shared a teaser of the film, giving the audience a sneak peek into the various characters. The video gave the audience a glimpse into the various characters in the film, including that of Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is touted to be Ayan, Ranbir and Alia's labour of love and is the first installment of the planned trilogy.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, across five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.