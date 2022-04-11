Watch: Alia Bhatt REACTS to heartbroken fan ‘following’ her car ahead of wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

As the rumoured marriage of Bollywood's most adorable couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is just around the corner, paparazzi has been constantly tailing the duo, by following their car or setting up camp outside their residence.

Recently, digital content creator Nick Lotia aka 'Beyounick' shared a video where he can be seen running in the style of Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh', while following a car which has a placard with 'Alia Weds Ranbir' written on it.

Watch the video below.

Reacting to the same, Alia commented “Ded” along with a smiley.

Beyounick captioned it as, “Me on 17th April (broken heart emoji)”

Though the couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding date, sources suggest that it will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. Ranbir's parents, late actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran star Neetu Kapoor, had also tied the knot at the same venue in 1980.

The functions will start with the mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 17. As per reports, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony.

The guest list would mostly consist of family members and close friends with rumours being that B-town celebs invited to the wedding include Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan among others.

Several reports also suggest that the bride and groom will be hosting a grand reception by the end of April.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

The couple has been vocal about their relationship -- sharing pictures of several vacations together and visiting each other's houses for family get-togethers on numerous occasions.

Having seen the duo being there for each other in joy and sorrow, Ranbir and Alia's fans are eagerly waiting for them to put the official stamp on their relationship.

