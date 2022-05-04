Watch: Akshay Kumar completes 30 years in Bollywood; 'Prithviraj' makers unveil special poster

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s next 'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Akshay recently completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry and YRF celebrated the actor’s special milestone by creating a new 'Prithviraj' poster that features every single film that he has been a part of! The team caught Akshay by surprise with this poster unveiling activity and he was deeply overwhelmed by the gesture.

Check out the unveiling video here :

Akshay is seen saying, “It didn’t even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema! It’s fascinating that 30 years have passed since my first film 'Saugandh'. The first shot of my film career was at Ooty and it was an action shot. Thank you very much for this gesture. This is really special.”

'Prithviraj' has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022.

The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:58 AM IST