Watch: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi cut cake as they wrap up first schedule of 'Selfiee'

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi wrapped up the first schedule of their upcoming film 'Selfiee'.

On Instagram, the makers shared a video in which the actors can be seen cutting a cake. They are seen celebrating with the crew members.

The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

"It's a schedule wrap for our khiladi @akshaykumar for #Selfiee!📸 Looking forward to all the energy and madness he will bring on the next schedule, soon," the production wrote along the video.

In March, Dharma Productions announced that the shoot of the film has started.

The drama-comedy, being directed by Raj Mehta of 'Good Newwz' fame, is a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama 'Driving Licence'.

The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

'Selfiee' is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

The film is expected to be released in cinemas later this year.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 07:58 PM IST