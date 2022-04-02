Watch: Ajay Devgn drops 'Runway 34' first song ‘Mitra Re’ on his 53rd birthday

Ajay Devgn’s passion project 'Runway 34' has garnered eyeballs for its intriguing trailer. It has made the audience ask a key question, 'What did Captain Vikrant Khanna do?'. Adding mystique to the scenario, the makers have unveiled the first song titled ‘Mitra Re’.

The song conveys the turbulence that Captain Vikrant Khanna goes through personally and professionally. It also has some intriguing visuals of the mysterious course of his flight. The song has been composed by the young music sensation Jasleen Royal, sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal and it has been written by Aditya Sharma.

Talking about the melodious Mitra Re, filmmaker Ajay Devgn says, ‘’ The beauty of Mitra Re is it’s lilting quality. The song is effective, it doesn’t distract from the screenplay and Arijit’s voice has that haunting quality that gives it repeat value.’’

Inspired by true incidents, 'Runway 34' also features the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ajay Devgn, 'Runway 34' is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms. It is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Watch out for Runway34 releasing around Eid on April 29, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:25 PM IST