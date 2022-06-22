Watch: After ‘Dostana 2’ fallout, Kartik Aaryan spotted chatting with Karan Johar in a viral video

It was an epic night when Bollywood celebrities gathered under one roof to celebrate fashion and style. Last week, a slew of film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra among others met each other at an awards function.

Now, a video of Karan and Kartik chatting at the event has been doing rounds on social media. It comes as a surprise for their fans given the ugly fallout, they had in 2021 over ‘Dostana 2’.

Prior to this, KJo also shared a fun video from the event, in which most of the celebs present at the event were seen grooving to 'JugJugg Jeeyo's' song 'The Punjaabban.'

However, Kartik, who was present on stage refused to groove to the song, and awkwardly stood behind.

Karan Johar's Dharma productions had announced that they will be recasting 'Dostana 2', starring Kartik Aaryan, due to "professional circumstances".

Without taking any names, the production house issued a statement about replacement in the film.

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting 'Dostana 2', directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the statement from Dharma read.

'Dostana 2', which also features Janhvi Kapoor, is currently on hold.

While Kartik had remained tight-lipped about the entire episode until now, he finally addressed it during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Kartik was asked if a fallout like that could affect his career, he replied that he just focuses on his work. "That’s all I would like to say on this."

Post the fallout, several reports also claimed that industry insiders were creating a lobby against Kartik as he was an outsider and that they were coming in his way of getting good films.

The actor, however, said that no one has the time for all of this. "What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’. There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time. Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours," he stated.

Aaryan rose to fame with 2011 film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and later featured in films such as 'Luka Chupppi', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh" and 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Kartik has films like, 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.