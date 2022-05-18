Watch: Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar's song 'Oh Isha' from 'Major' encapsulates the feeling of first love

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' is one of the most awaited films. The trailer has also created a stir amongst the audiences. To add to the excitement, the makers on Wednesday released a song from the film titled 'Oh Isha'.

The song beautifully encapsulates the feeling of first love. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

The song depicts the beauty of love shared by the on-screen couple Adivi and Saiee Manjrekar. It illustrates friendship, affection, unbreakable relationship and the pain of staying away from each other as the male protagonist is on the war field.

The song has been sung by Armaan Malik and Chinmayi Sripada and the lyrics are penned by Poojan Kohli.

It is shot in an old-school way which will take the audience back to the '90s era and make them feel nostalgic about their first love.

Depicting the dedication, courage, sacrifice, love and spirit of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, 'Major' narrates the tale of the beloved hero.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:01 PM IST