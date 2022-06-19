Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur's fans gatecrash sets to meet him, here's what happened next

It's no secret that Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys a massive female fan following. Easily the most desirable actor in Bollywood, the hunk has been the talk of the town with his latest trailer of 'Rashtra Kavach Om'.

The high-octane actioner has established Aditya Roy Kapur as the hottest action heartthrob on the block right now.

The excitement amongst his fans knows no bounds. So much so that 10 of them even gatecrashed his sets on Saturday to meet their favourite superstar.

Starry-eyed and in awe of him, his fans spent time clicking pictures with Aditya and couldn't stop gushing about how much they love him.

Aditya too obliged and spent time with his fans, and clicked selfies with them.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present 'Rashtra Kavach Om', a Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan. The film is directed by Kapil Verma, and is all set to release in cinemas on July 1, 2022.