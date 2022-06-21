Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur gives a glimpse of his preparation for 'Rashtra Kavach Om'

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is awaiting the release of 'Rashtra Kavach Om', shared a behind-the-scenes video of his preparation for his role in the highly-anticipated action entertainer.

On Tuesday, Aditya took to his official Instagram account and shared the video in which he can be seen in a rugged avatar.

"Just do it. #OMReleasing1july," he captioned his post.

The video shows the actor’s hardcore training and the amount of effort taken in learning to ace the high-packed action sequences.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'Rashtra Kavach Om' is directed by Kapil Verma.

The film is set to release in cinemas on July 1, 2022.