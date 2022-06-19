e-Paper Get App

Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi flaunt their sizzling chemistry in 'Saasein Dene Aana' song

The duo will be seen flaunting their sizzling onscreen chemistry on the tunes composed by Chirantan Bhatt and choreographed by producer Ahmed Khan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 02:24 PM IST
article-image

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi's song 'Saasein Dene Aana' from the film 'Rashtra Kavach Om' was officially shared by the makers on Sunday.

It is a soulful romantic number. The duo will be seen flaunting their sizzling onscreen chemistry on the tunes composed by Chirantan Bhatt and choreographed by producer Ahmed Khan.

The song showcases Aditya Roy Kapur in a stunning black outfit romancing and dancing with Sanjana Sanghi in an electrifying red attire.

The heartfelt lyrics of 'Saasein Dene Aana’ is penned by Manoj Yadav and sung by singing sensations Raj Barman and Palak Muchhal.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'Rashtra Kavach OM’ is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release on 1st July 2022.

