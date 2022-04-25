Watch: Aamir Khan plays foosball as he drops yet another hint about his mystery 'kahani'

Aamir Khan has been keeping the internet on the tip of its toes with the mystery of 'Kahani' taking over his social media feed. With every video being dropped, Aamir seems to be letting the cat out of the bag but only for us to be left hanging on the cliff.

Ever since the video of Aamir playing box cricket went viral, the netizens have been restless. Adding more to this anticipation, the Mr Perfectionist has now released a video of him playing foosball. He is seen donning a neon orange t-shirt with a quirky quote from his cult film 'Andaz Apna Apna'. The quote read ‘Release GoGo’.

Revealing more details of his mysterious 'Kahani', Aamir says, “I have decided where to narrate 'Kahani' on 28th. I will narrate it on a radio station as it is a decent place to recite the 'Kahani'."

Now that our curiosity is elevated, our calendars are marked for 28th April, as we wait with bated breath for Aamir Khan’s ‘Kahani’.

Though there are several theories floating around what the ‘kahaani’ might be; ranging from some life lessons, personal trivia to a new professional development, the details are being kept tightly under wraps at the moment.

On the work front, Aamir is all set to bring audiences his labour of love, ‘Laal Singh Chhada’ also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Advait Chandan.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:05 PM IST