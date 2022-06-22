Watch: Aamir Khan enjoys playing football with son Azad Rao Khan in Mumbai rains

e-Paper Get App

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 08:22 AM IST
A video of Aamir Khan along with his son Azad came into focus where the star can be seen enjoying a fun match between him and his little boy.

Amidst the Mumbai monsoons, which are said to be dewy and fun, Aamir and Azad can be seen enjoying the new rain while drenching in it as they played a fun game of football.

By the looks of it, it seems to be a spontaneous thing. The father-son duo seems to be completely indulged in the game. Funnily, at one point Azad also tricks Aamir to score a goal while he was slightly unattentive.

Aamir Khan is closest to his kids. He is often seen encouraging them toward sports as it plays an important part in one’s fitness and physical growth.

Aamir, who is an avid sports watcher and supporter is popularly known for showing his keen interest in every sports activity. From table tennis to wrestling and cricket, the actor is inclined toward every sport. Not only does the actor show his keen interest in sports but also indulges his kids in the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

