Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Baisakhi with Ruhee Dosani, performs bhangra

Social media influencer Ruhee Dosani may have fans across the globe glued to her pages but she happens to be the biggest fan of superstar Aamir Khan.

It was only recently that Ruhee's dream came true as she was invited with her family to celebrate Baisakhi at superstar Aamir Khan’s residence.

Ruhee travelled all the way from Canada to celebrate the solar new year and the harvest festival with her family. She also reached out to Aamir asking if he would celebrate the festival with her. Little did she know that the superstar would not just agree but invite her along with her family to his home.

Check out the video for a glimpse of all that happened:

Ruhee and her family's excitement knew no bounds. They were overwhelmed with Aamir's gesture. They did accept the invitation and reached Aamir's home on Baisakhi and were welcomed by the actor's family.

The Baisakhi celebrations took place with great pomp and grandeur including festive delicacies, song and dance amid laughter and cheer. Both families had a wonderful time celebrating the festival on the auspicious occasion day.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', in which he is set to play the role of a sardar. The film will hit the theatres on August 11, and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 06:23 PM IST