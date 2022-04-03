Was Akshay Kumar the first choice for Darshan Kumaar's character Krishna in 'The Kashmir Files'? Here's what we know

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' proved to be a cinematic spectacle of this season. It has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters post the pandemic.

Recently, it was reported that superstar Akshay Kumar was the first choice for the movie. However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the producer of the film Abhishek Agarwal has clarified that Akshay was never approached for 'The Kashmir Files'.

Agarwal revealed that they had shortlisted a few names for Darshan Kumaar's character Krishna but Vivek was very specific about Darshan. He added that Akshay was not approached for the film.

While speaking about the success of 'The Kashmir Files', Agarwal said that even though they were expecting the movie to do good business, they never thought about receiving such an overwhelming response.

Last month, Akshay was all praise for the film. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Akshay had lauded Anupam Kher's performance in the film and said that he is hearing 'incredible' things about him.

"Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe," he had tweeted.

For the unversed, 'The Kashmir Files' was released on March 11. It depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and has earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide so far.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film featured a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 05:11 PM IST