'Wanted to look like Shilpa Shetty in my 20s': Jacqueline Fernandez reveals on 'Shape Of You'

Ever since the announcement of 'Shape Of You', Shilpa Shetty's fans have been waiting for her radio show release with bated breath. And the show is now finally live.

Shilpa Shetty invited Jacqueline Fernandez for the first episode of her very first radio show. Strictly focused on fitness and health, the two stars spilt beans around their daily regime to be in shape.

In the teaser dropped by the host on Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez confessed wanting to be like the Shilpa in her 20s.

"A heartfelt chitchat with your friends about all things you love is purely therapeutic! That’s exactly what @jacquelinef143 and I did in the very first episode of #PintolaShapeOfYou!," Shilpa wrote along with the video.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Up next, Shilpa Shetty has John Abraham, Masaba Gupta, Badshah, Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet and many more in upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy shooting for her recently announced film, 'Sukhee'. The film will reportedly feature Shilpa in a never-before-seen avatar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:43 PM IST